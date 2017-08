COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A shoplifting suspect was killed in an exchange of gunfire with police in Colorado Springs overnight, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said it happened when officers were called to investigate a shoplifting at the Walmart on Platte Avenue. When officers confronted the suspect, he took off and led them on a chase to an area near East Bijou Street and North Circle Drive. Gunshots were exchanged, and the suspect was fatally shot.

Deputies said no officers were injured in the shooting, and there is no threat to the community.

The investigation is ongoing.