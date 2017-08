COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Officials are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened Monday, August 14.

It happened just after 11:30 p.m. near the Walmart near E. Platte Avenue and Chelton Road.

Police responded to the area after a call for service regarding a shoplifter at Walmart. The responding officer contacted the suspect and a foot chase began to the 3200 block of Bijou Street, where officials say shots were fired.

The suspect died from injuries at the scene. The suspect’s identity has not been released at this time.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. Once the investigation is completed, the case will be handed over to the District Attorney’s Office for review.

The officer involved in this shooting has been placed on routine administrative leave in accordance with CSPD policy, according to officials.