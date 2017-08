COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Heads up if you’ll be in the Colorado Springs Airport area this week!

From Wednesday, August 16 to Thursday, August 17, the airport will apply an asphalt seal to the entry and exit roadways at Milton E Proby Parkway, short and long-term parking lots, rental car parking roadways and the cell phone lot.

Construction activity will happen from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Night work will happen after 8 p.m. at the airport’s short and long-term parking roadways, rental car parking roadways and cell phone lot.

Drivers are advised to allow additional time for the commute and to expect lane closures and reduced speed in the area.