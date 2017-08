COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A popular downtown bar and grill is closings its doors.

A sign was posted on the front door of the Ritz Grill Tuesday morning, announcing they were closing their doors for good this weekend.

The Ritz has been open on S. Tejon for more than 30 years.

A new business will begin renovations soon, but we don’t know what kind of business it will be just yet.

Last call at the Ritz will be Saturday, August 19.