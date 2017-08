Related Coverage Alleged anti-immigration hate group to hold conference in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — An online petition is hoping to stop an alleged hate group from coming to Colorado Springs for a conference.



So far, the petition has garnered more than 3,400 signatures in just three days.

The conference is supposed to happen April 2018 at Cheyenne Mountain Resort and now Mayor John Suthers is chiming in.

Mayor Suthers says the City will not be providing any support or resources to the conference, unless law enforcement needs to intervene.

According to Betty Field, the creator of the online petition, the conference is “the perfect storm for a violent situation.”

The petition is called “Hate is Not Welcome” and protests the alleged hate group VDARE from coming to Colorado Springs.

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, VDARE is described as an anti-immigration hate group with white nationalist ideologies.

“I absolutely support the freedom of speech, I do not support the violence that can go with it,” said Field.

While Mayor Suthers advises local businesses to be cautious when inviting certain groups into our City, he also says they have the right to freedom of speech.

“The City of Colorado Springs will always respect First Amendment rights, we will never interfere with peoples freedom of expression, we’re not going to tell private businesses, who to do businesses with,” said Mayor Suthers.

According to a map by the Southern Poverty Law Center, not one state is without a documented hate group.

In 2016, 917 active hate groups were documented in the United States; in Colorado alone, there’s 16, in Colorado Springs, there’s two.