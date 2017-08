COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A telescope on wheels is hoping to bring a view of the stars and a boost to STEM education in Colorado Schools.

It’s all part of a partnership featuring the National Space Science and Technology Institute.

The mobile lab is heading out to small-town schools in the state for a week at a time to teach students all about space.

They talk with students about the possibilities of life on other planets, and this year, the science behind things like the solar eclipse.

“The idea is [to] really get out to underserved schools that don’t have an opportunity to go to museums like this or have access to scientific instrumentation,” said Dimitri Klebe, president of the National Space Science and Technology Institute.

The mobile lab brings two science educators along with it to all of its stops.