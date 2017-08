DURANGO, Colo. — Mark Redwine made his first court appearance in La Plata County on Tuesday, August 15 for the death of his son, Dylan Redwine, in 2012.

Redwine is charged with second degree murder and child abuse resulting in death.

A grand jury indicted Redwine on July 20 and a warrant was issued for his arrest in the death of Dylan, who was visiting Redwine over the Thanksgiving holiday in 2012 when he disappeared. Dylan’s remains were found in a remote area northwest of Redwine’s home in May 2013.

The La Plata County Sheriff’s Office brought Redwine back to Colorado Monday, August 14.

The judge has set Redwine’s bond at $750,000.