COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Some of the most impressive women in southern Colorado descended on the Antlers Hotel Tuesday, August 15 for the Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce Accolades Luncheon.

Colorado’s Lt. Gov. Donna Lynne kicked off the event, discussing how far women have come in business and politics.

After that, the Chamber’s “Member of the Year” was honored, along with the “Young Professional of the Year,” and “Minority Owned Business Owner of the Year.”

The grand finale was honoring the “Business Leader of the Year,” awarded to Barb Winter of Ent Credit Union.

FOX21’s very own Lauren Ferrara had the honor of emceeing the luncheon and spending some time with the incredible women.