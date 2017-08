HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Colorado is taking on Hollywood!

In The Stairwell, the Air Force Academy’s all male a Capella group, sang their rendition of Fun’s “Some Nights” during the live show of America’s Got Talent on Tuesday, August 15.

The group is competing for viewer votes during the quarterfinals.

Voting opens Tuesday at 6 p.m. MST and closes Wednesday at 5 a.m. MST. You can vote via any of the following options:

Call or text the number or four-digit code provided after the performance

Use the official AGT app

Vote online (advance registration is required)

In The Stairwell is one of 34 acts competing in the show.