COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Foodies, rejoice! There will now be more choices of where to eat in downtown Colorado Springs on Tuesdays.

On Tuesday, August 15, the Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs launched a new Food Truck Pod on the west lawn of the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum.

Several food trucks set up shop as part of the 8-week event. The City said one or two other “wild card” slots will feature a different vendor every week.

Tuesday’s event featured music and games, as well as free tours of the museum and the Portals Interactive Art Project.

At least 8 food trucks will be on the west side of the museum every Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. until October 17.