WASHINGTON COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities are investigating an alleged homicide that happened outside the town of Cope just before 8 p.m. Sunday, August 13.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, it’s believed the suspect, 65-year-old Stanley Laybourn, was fighting with his son, 31-year-old Leyton Laybourn, at a home in the 43000 block of County Road 5.

Authorities say Stanley allegedly fired a weapon, striking Leyton, according to the initial investigation. Leyton was transported to the Yuma District Hospital in Yuma for treatment and later died from his injuries.

Stanley was taken into custody and is being held at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Justice Center on a $250,000 bond. He faces a second degree murder charge.

The investigation is ongoing.