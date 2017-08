SALIDA, Colo. — A driver escaped injury after her semi-trailer’s brakes overheated and caught fire on Monarch Pass overnight, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Troopers said it happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday. A Peterbilt semi-tractor/trailer was headed eastbound on Monarch Pass when the trailer’s brakes overheated and caught fire. The trailer, which was loaded with corn and other produce, was fully engulfed in flames, according to troopers.

The driver, Lawanda Jackson of Tyler, Texas, was able to disconnect the tractor from the trailer and drive to safety, according to troopers. No injures resulted.

The pass was closed for several hours while crews put out the fire and cleaned up the debris.