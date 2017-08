COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man is facing multiple charges after he crashed his car with two unrestrained children in the back seat Monday evening, according to police.

Police said Brian Krueger, 37, of Colorado Springs is charged with child abuse, vehicular assault, DUI, careless driving, leaving the scene of an injury accident, and driving with a revoked license.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. on McArthur Avenue just south of Palmer Park Boulevard. Police said Krueger was headed northbound when he lost control of his car and hit a legally parked pickup truck. No one was in the truck at the time, according to police.

When witnesses went to help Krueger, they noticed there were two small children unrestrained in the back seat. After being helped from the car, Kruger tried to run away, according to police. A witness apprehended him and held him until officers arrived.

Police said both children were hospitalized, and one has serious, life-threatening injuries.

Police said a second suspect, 35-year-old Sarah Krueger, is charged with child abuse in connection with the investigation.