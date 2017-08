AURORA, Colo. — Authorities are asking for your help identifying a bank robbery suspect.

Police say the suspect robbed the US Bank branch located at 18101 Hamden Avenue in Aurora on July 31 just after 5:30 p.m.

The suspect is described as a white man, about 40 to 50-years-old, 5’10 to 6’0, with a thin build and brown hair in a ponytail. He was wearing a dark baseball hat with a tan-colored bill, light blue t-shirt, blue jeans and sunglasses.

The suspect fled in an unknown direction.

Police are advising the public to be aware of anyone who might have recently changed their spending habits or discussed coming into money suddenly.

Bank robbery is punishable by a 20-year prison sentence for each offense and increases if a dangerous weapon is used in the commission of the crime.

If you have any information, call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171 or if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.