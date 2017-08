U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — In The Stairwell, the Air Force Academy’s all-male a Capella group, is scheduled to perform on America’s Got Talent Tuesday, August 15.

The group is advancing to the quarterfinals “Live Shows” following their performance last week, in which they sang their rendition of NSYNC’s “Bye Bye Bye.”

“We are ready to fly,” said vocalist Benjamin Hightower. “We are going to do our best and hope America supports us.”

While previous performances were judged solely by judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Mel B, now they’re competing for viewer votes during the live shows.

Seal, who gave the group a standing ovation last week, said he didn’t know if people realize how difficult it is to sing together.

“It’s obviously where your military training comes in,” he said. “The discipline that’s required showed through tonight.”

In the Stairwell was formed in 2004 by a group of freshmen cadets who sang together in the only place they could — the dorm stairwells.

They were invited to participate in the competition after the show’s producers saw a YouTube video of them performing last fall.

A watch party will take place at the Academy’s Arnold Hall theater Tuesday at 7 p.m. for cadets and other base personnel to watch the live show.

Voting opens Tuesday at 8 p.m. EST and closes Wednesday at 7 a.m. EST. You can vote via any of the following options:

Call or text the number or four-digit code provided after the performance

Use the official AGT app

Vote online (advance registration is required)