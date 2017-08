COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a stabbing at Vermijo Park Monday morning.

It happened just before 11 a.m. at the park located at 1601 W. Vermijo Avenue.

Police say one victim was found at the park with a minor stab wound to the back of the left shoulder. The victim was treated at the scene.

Witnesses told police the suspect, later identified as Jacie Durie Page Whisenhunt, had fled the scene and was later spotted walking east along the north side of Fountain Creek.

Police say Whisenhunt was trying to hide under a cardboard box when contacted by police. Whisenhunt was taken into custody without incident.