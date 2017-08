EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Storm damage has prompted the closure of a portion of the Fountain Creek Regional Trail, officials announced Monday, August 14.

“Erosion has made trail impassable,” the El Paso County Public Information Officer tweeted.

Officials say the damage is about half a mile north of Camping World, but the trail is closed from Stratmoor Valley (on the north) to Camping World.

