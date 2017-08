PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo County is the first County government in the state to utilize a new fellowship program to help veterans transition out of military service and into the public sector.

The Veterans Local Government Management Fellowship (VLGMF), funded 100 percent by the Department of Defense, is a 16 to 20-week program that provides transitioning service members with management training and hands-on experience in the local government environment with the goal of preparing them for smooth transitions into local government careers.

“This is a new program I have been pushing for. This fellowship is mutually beneficial in helping veterans bridge the gap between transitioning out of military service and translating those skills into public service. I am very proud to institute a program at zero cost to the tax payers that supports our veteran community.” Pueblo County Commissioner Garrison Ortiz said.

Eddie “Joel” Medina DeLeon was welcomed to the fellowship program during the regularly-scheduled Pueblo Board of County Commissioners work session Monday, August 14.

All previous VLGMF sponsors have been Cities or Districts. VLGMF is still recruiting veteran applicants for El Paso and Jefferson Counties and hope to initiate their Fellowships in January.