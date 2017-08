LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. — Mark Redwine was booked into the La Plata County Jail Monday afternoon following extradition from Whatcom County, Washington, the La Plata County Sheriff’s Office announced.

The Sheriff’s Office said Redwine was taken into custody Monday morning and returned to Durango via chartered aircraft.

Redwine was arrested in Bellingham, Washington on July 22 in connection with the November 2012 murder of his 13-year-old son Dylan Redwine.

A grand jury indicted Redwine on July 20 and a warrant was issued for his arrest on charges of second degree murder and child abuse resulting in the death of Dylan, who was visiting Redwine over the Thanksgiving holiday in 2012 when he disappeared. Dylan’s remains were found in a remote area northwest of Redwine’s home in May 2013.

The La Plata County Sheriff’s Office coordinated with the U.S. Marshals, Washington State Police and Bellingham Police to locate and arrest Redwine following the indictment and warrant.

The Sixth Judicial District Attorney’s Office will prosecute Redwine’s case.