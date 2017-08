ORLANDO, Fla. — A Florida couple is recovering from burn injuries they sustained after their rental SUV exploded when the woman lit a cigarette.

The grill was turned on and the propane tank was open and connected, Orlando Police Lt. Cindy Lane told The Orlando Sentinel.

Police said the woman lit a cigarette and the car exploded. Both sustained non-life threatening burn injuries.

A gas grill being transported inside this car exploded when passenger lit a cigarette. 2 in car sustained burns; not life threatening. pic.twitter.com/76OaeJiCiv — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) August 13, 2017

Photos show the roof partially blown off and the windshield missing, in addition to dents all over the car.