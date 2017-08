DENVER, Colo. — Expanded Bustang weekend service starts Sunday, August 20.

CDOT is offering two round trips per day on Saturdays and Sundays on both its north and south routes between Fort Collins and Denver and between Colorado Springs and Denver.

Roundtrip weekend service already exists on Bustang’s west route between Glenwood Springs and Denver.

“The success of the weekday service are a good indication that there’s a need for more transportation options seven days a week,” said CDOT Director of Transit and Rail Mark Imhoff. “We hope these additional weekend trips will provide an easy, affordable way for new and existing Bustang riders to enjoy the many attractions and other recreational activities that Colorado has to offer.”

Additionally, another roundtrip service will be added to Bustang’s north route weekday service starting Monday, August 21. That new service will service Fort Collins to Denver at 7:15 a.m. and Denver to Fort Collins at 6:45 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Bustang, operated by Ace Express of Golden, has been connecting major population and employment centers and local transit entities since it first launched in July 2015.

>> Click here to learn more about Bustang.