EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is now accepting applications for the Fall Citizens’ Academy.

The Citizens’ Academy will begin Tuesday, October 3 and will be held Tuesday nights from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Academy will be conducted over an 8-week period, culminating in a graduation ceremony on Tuesday, November 21.

There is no charge to attend the Academy, but seating will be limited to the first 40 completed applications received.

The Academy will offer participants a broad overview and unique insight into the various functions of the Sheriff’s Office. Participants will have the opportunity to participate in a ride-along with deputies to observe first-hand the variety of calls handled by the Sheriff’s Office.

Additionally, a tour of the Criminal Justice Center will be conducted to demonstrate the challenges facing detention staff.

Topics of discussion include the intricacies of a criminal investigation as detectives take participants through the investigative process. Participants will also learn about the use of force, vice and narcotics operations, and emergency services including Wildland Fire and Search and Rescue teams.

Those interested in applying can download and print an application from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office website or contact the Volunteer Program Coordinator, Skyla VanderHeiden, at 719-520-7216 to request an application.

Applications must be returned no later than September 11 by 5 p.m.