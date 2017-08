PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — A death investigation is underway at a Pueblo West home where the bodies of two people and two dogs were found Monday afternoon.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were conducting a welfare check at the home in the 1000 block of S. Mescal Drive, near Sky View Middle School, just after 4:15 p.m.

At the home, authorities found the bodies of the two people along with the bodies of two dogs.

A search warrant was issued just after 8 p.m. and deputies are currently in the process of investigating the incident.