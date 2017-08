EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol is investigating a fatal three-car crash that happened Monday afternoon at the intersection of N. Marksheffel Road and N. Carefree Circle.

Troopers say a Nissan Altima was at a stop sign on Carefree when it proceeded from the stop sign in front of a Ram 3500 that was traveling southbound on Marksheffel.

Authorities say the Ram’s front collided with the Nissan’s left side. After impact, the Nissan was pushed southbound onto Marksheffel where it came to rest on its wheels facing south.The Ram veered into the left hand lane and collided with a Nissan Pathfinder that was traveling southbound on Marksheffel.

Troopers say the Ram continued into the median, coming to rest in the intersection. The Nissan continued southbound where it came to rest.

The driver of the Nissan, 25-year-old Marcus Ramiro Cardo of Colorado Springs, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office. Authorities say he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Ram, 47-year-old Michael Lordino, and three passengers, 45-year-old Yolanda Lordino, an 11-year-old girl, and a 13-year-old boy, were not injured. All four people were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Pathfinder, 34-year-old Amber Tanner of Colorado Springs, was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. She was wearing her seatbelt.

Troopers say failure to yield right-of-way is being investigated as a contributing factor. Alcohol and drug use are not considered factors at this time.