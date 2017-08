COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department has released body cam footage of a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened February 21, 2017.

The body cam footage, which also includes surveillance video from nearby businesses, shows the fatal shooting of attempted murder suspect Misael Macias Cano by three CSPD officers near Palmer Park and Circle.

A judge ruled Tuesday, August 1 that the actions taken by the three officers were justified. The officers involved were not injured.