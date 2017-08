COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A group described by the Southern Poverty Law Center as an anti-immigration hate group with white nationalist ideologies will be hosting a conference in Colorado Springs next year.

VDARE’s conference will take place April 19, 2018 through April 22, 2018 at Cheyenne Mountain Resort. VDARE described the event on their website as “a weekend of candor, fellowship, and top-notch speakers as we celebrate the shifting political tides and discuss the way forward for patriotic immigration reform and American national identity.”

They went on to say “VDARE.com experts have spent the last twenty years offending the mainstream by championing patriotic immigration, striving for a renewed American identity and challenging oppressive Cultural Marxism.”

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, VDARE was founded in Connecticut in 1999 by English immigrant Peter Brimelow. The group’s name stems from Virginia Dare, the first English child born in the New World in 1587.

VDARE’s website states the group is “dedicated to preserving our historical unity as Americans into the 21st century.”

An online petition called “Hate is NOT welcome in Colorado Springs” has since popped up, with over 130 supporters backing the petition so far. The goal is to reach 1,000 signatures.

The petition states in part: “In light of the tragedy in Virginia and the growing tensions across the country we must stand together and let business and city officials know the citizens of Colorado Springs and neighboring communities will not welcome hate into our cities and towns. This petition will demand that the Cheyenne Mountain Resort and Mayor Suthers notify VDARE they are NOT welcome in Colorado Springs!”

VDARE is listed on a national map by the Southern Poverty Law Center documenting 917 active hate groups in the United States in 2016. There are 16 listed hate groups in Colorado.

