COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for two suspects in connection with a home invasion Monday afternoon.

It happened just after 2 p.m. at a home in the 1600 block of Keaton Lane, near Palmer Park and N. Murray Boulevards.

The victim told police the two suspects entered her home without her permission and held her at gunpoint.

Police say the suspects took an undisclosed number of firearms from the home and also took the victim’s car.

The first suspect is described as a white man in his late teens to early 20s, who was last seen wearing a light beige or white short-sleeved shirt and a pillowcase with eye holes over his head. The second suspect is described as a white man in his late teens to early 20s, wearing gray pants with stripes, a black hoodie with a white design and a mask.

The suspects fled in an unknown direction of travel.

If you have any information, call CSPD at 719-444-7000.