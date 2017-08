EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol is investigating a two-car crash that sent a woman to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Monday morning.

It happened around 6:45 a.m. at the intersection of N. Carefree Circle and Akers Drive.

Troopers say a Ford Focus was traveling northbound on Akers Drive when it proceeded from a stop sign and collided with a Dodge Dakota traveling eastbound on N. Carefree.

After impact, the Ford traveled northbound, rotating and coming to rest on its wheels facing south, according to authorities. The Dodge continued eastbound, collided with a cement median curb and came to rest on its wheels facing south.

The driver of the Ford, 22-year-old Celena Gonzales of Colorado Springs, was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to officials. She was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Doge, 37-year-old Jose Arreola-Zuniga of Colorado Springs and a passenger, 20-year-old Manuel Zuniga-Calzada of Colorado Springs, were not injured. Both were not wearing their seatbelts, according to authorities.

Troopers say failure to yield right-of-way is being investigated as a contributing factor. Alcohol and drug use are not considered factors at this time.