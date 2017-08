VARMLAND, Sweden — Believe it or not, a rare white moose was caught on camera in Sweden.

Rare white moose spotted in Sweden pic.twitter.com/jwPayHmzmC — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) August 13, 2017

According to the BBC, there are only around 100 white moose in Sweden. They aren’t albino but instead grow white fur due to a generic mutation.

Albino animals are pure white with pink or red eyes.

Last June, National Geographic shared a video showing two white moose twins with a brown female in Norway.