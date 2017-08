COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO) is coming to Colorado Springs.

Gardner will be hosting a town hall meeting Tuesday, August 15 from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at Pikes Peak Community College Room A-110 located at 5675 S. Academy Boulevard.

Doors open at 7 a.m.

Those interested in attending are encouraged to arrive early since space is limited. The event is open to the public.

Gardner will also host town halls in Greeley and Lakewood following his stop in Colorado Springs.