DENVER, Colo. — In response to the violence in Charlottesville on Saturday, a rally is scheduled to take place in Denver Sunday, August 13.

The rally will begin at 2 p.m. in City Park at the Martin Luther King, Jr. statue near East High School.

Speakers at the event include State Rep. Joe Salazar, Rev. Dr. Timothy Tyler and DPS School Board Candidate Tay Anderson.

The event will then continue with a march to the State Capitol.

The rally is organized by The Resistance 5280 along with partner resistance groups in Denver and throughout the state.

Denver is one of several cities across the country holding a solidarity rally in the aftermath of Charlottesville.