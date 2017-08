COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Could you be the next jackpot winner?

There is still no Powerball winner after Saturday night’s drawing, officials announced Sunday. That means the jackpot will roll over to the next drawing Wednesday, August 16.

Powerball officials estimate the jackpot for that drawing will be around $430 million.

One player in Illinois won the Mega Millions jackpot on Friday night.

The odds of winning either game are extreme — one in 292 million for Powerball, and one in 259 million for Mega Millions.