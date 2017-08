COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A New York City fashion photographer who is known for having gorgeous models behind his camera has made his way to southern Colorado.

Rick Guidotti is celebrating the beauty of diversity through “Positive Exposure,” a global nonprofit that started 20 years ago.

Guidotti is working with kids and adults living with genetic, physical, behavioral and intellectual differences.

He shows us why it’s important to recognize that beauty exists outside of magazine covers.

“Normally we see somebody with a physical difference, we either stare or we look away because we don’t know what else to do, but I think through Positive Exposure we’re creating opportunities for the public to study, just don’t look away and you’re going to see humanity, you’re going to see beauty and it’s going to change your life,” he said.

Guidotti has an exhibit at the Chapel Hills Mall right now, and the kiddos will be featured in an upcoming exhibit opening there October 7.