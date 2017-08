CAÑON CITY, Colo. — Cañon City Police were dispatched to the McDonald’s located at 2305 Fremont Drive on reports of a shooting around 6:30 p.m.

Officers found one man dead from a gunshot wound. A suspect was taken into custody in the area, a short time later.

Cañon City Police says there appears to be no danger to the public at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

FOX21 Local News Right Now has a crew there working to get more information.

The owner and operator of the McDonald’s in Cañon City released a statement regarding the incident:

“The safety of our employees and our customers is of utmost importance and we are cooperating with the police to ensure they have all the information they need for their investigation. Please direct any questions to the Cañon City Police Department. Our thoughts and prayers are with all involved in this unfortunate incident.” — Dave Napier, McDonald’s Cañon City Owner/Operator

This is a developing story, stay with FOX21 for the latest.