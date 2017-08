COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Your Ray-Bans unfortunately won’t be enough to view the total solar eclipse.

If you plan on watching the upcoming total solar eclipse, you’ll want glasses that are ISO certified.

NASA recommends only using brands approved by the American Astronomical Society.

>> Click here to view a list of vendors selling NASA-approved viewing glasses.

Doctors say that watching the phenomenon without proper protection can cause serious eye damage or even blindness.

“If you look up directly, even if there’s just a sliver of the sun, the light can go into the back of your eye and burn a hole in what’s called the macula. The retina is the back of the eye. There’s an optic nerve back there. Off to the side is the macula. So when you look at a period on a piece of paper, that central part of the macula is looking right at that dot. That’s your exact central fixation spot. That’s the spot that gets burnt out from an eclipse if you’re not protected properly,” said Dr. Richard Gersh with Visionworks.

Experts say you should not try to watch the eclipse with the naked eye, and that regular sunglasses do not provide enough protection.

Read more on how to safely view the solar eclipse here.