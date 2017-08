COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — The Discovery Channel could be coming to Colorado Springs to feature a unique character in our area, known as ‘Dragon Man.’

His real name is Mel Bernstein and he’s been collecting pieces of History his whole life.

‘Dragon Man’ has continuously expanded the Colorado Springs Historical Military Museum, which now stands at 68,000 square feet.

His dedication to History is now being recognized, as he considers a three-year contract with the Discovery Channel.

“I want to have my own TV show, that’s a dream of everybody’s life and I have all this stuff here to show on TV and this whole place is a TV show,” said Bernstein.

Saying he’ll look over the TV show contract next Tuesday, but it’s been tough on his family. If you’ll remember five years back, his wife was killed while filming an episode.

“That’s very, very hard for my decision,” said Bernstein.

The Museum is open during the Summer months on Sundays only and kids are welcome — all tours are guided by ‘Dragon Man’ himself.