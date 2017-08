COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Astronomical Society hosted a solar observation on Saturday, August 13 to talk about the solar eclipse at the Rockrimmon Library.

They’re working to get everyone ready before it happens Monday, August 21.

“There’s a lot of rumors and superstition and people are not going to science these days and the answers in science are this is a normal event that occurs predictably for a millienia so we’re trying to counter the fear mongering we’re trying to counter the superstitions and the non-science aspect that’s so prevalent in our society,” said Bruce Bookout with the Astronomical Society.

The presentation also covered solar and lunar eclipses and how to view them.

They say in Colorado Springs, about 90 percent of the sun will be covered by the moon.