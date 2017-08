Fire at Windsor Mill View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo courtesy WSFR Photo courtesy WSFR Photo courtesy Town of Windsor Photo courtesy Town of Windsor Photo courtesy Town of Windsor Photo courtesy WSFR

WINDSOR, Colo. — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms announced Sunday that the fire that destroyed the historic Windsor Mill last weekend was set intentionally, according to KDVR.

The fire broke out at the historic site early Sunday, August 6. It had been undergoing renovations as part of a refurbishment project.

Right now investigators do not have a suspect or motive.

The ATF’s Denver Field Division is offering up to a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a suspect or suspects.

If you have any information, call investigators Sgt. Shainline or Detective Hogsett at 970-674-6400 or email windsormilltips@wsfr.us.

You can also call Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1–800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip through ATF’s new “reportit” app. All tips to the app are confidential and can be anonymous.