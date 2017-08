Related Coverage When does school start in southern Colorado?

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — With technology use on the rise, even in younger children, there are some phone and tablet apps on the market that could help you and your children gear up for this school year.

If your child is six to ten years old, they, and you, might benefit from these apps: School A to Z, TeamPlayer, and Life 360 Family Locator.

School A to Z is an app featuring all subjects, and can help your child get back in the learning mode after the summer break.

If your child is into sports, the TeamPlayer app can help you organize their busy practice and game schedules, and keep contacts for other player’s parents.

Life 360 Family Locator can track your child’s cell phone, even when they are on the school bus. You can watch their location on a live map, and it also has a panic button.

If your child is 11-18 years old, and even into college, they could benefit from Evernote, Quizlet, iHomework, and EasyBib.

Evernote offers a quick way to manage you and your child’s growing to-do list, and it also acts as a great note-taking tool in the classroom.

Quizlet eliminates those cumbersome 3×5 note cards and lets your child make their own virtual flashcards for study sessions.

iHomework makes for a great assignment organizer with alerts and different ways to prioritize school work.

Lastly, when writing a paper, EasyBib makes bibliographies easier with automated citations.

Here’s a look at school start dates for districts around southern Colorado.

August 2: Falcon District 49

August 7: Ellicott District 22

August 8: Miami Yoder JT60

August 10: Fountain-Fort Carson District 8, Peyton District 23, U.S. Air Force Academy

August 14: Pueblo District 70, Cripple Creek-Victor RE1, Academy District 20, Springfield RE-4, Fremont County RE-2, Lamar RE-2, La Junta Schools

August 15: Calhan RJ1, Huerfano District 1, Harrison District 2, Widefield District 3

August 16: Lewis-Palmer District 38

August 17: Colorado Springs District 11, Cheyenne Mountain District 12

August 21: University of Colorado – Colorado Springs

August 22: Fremont County RE-1, Edison District 54JT, Woodland Park RE-2, Pueblo City Schools

August 25: Manitou Springs District 14

August 28: Pikes Peak Community College, Trinidad District 1, Colorado College

August 29: Alamosa School District