PUEBLO, Colo. — Hundreds of hogs rolled through Pueblo Saturday, August 13 for the 12th annual American Legion Legacy Run, making a stop at Heroes Plaza for a wreath-laying ceremony.

The Legacy Run is a 1,300-mile, 6-day motorcycle ride.

Riders are traveling across four states to raise awareness about the American Legion Legacy Scholarship.

Since it started in 2002, more than $12 million has been raised for the scholarship, which is open to children of service members who died while on active duty following 9/11.