Related Coverage NASA reminds public to use ISO-certified eclipse glasses for safe viewing

With just about a week left until the total solar eclipse, Amazon has sent an email to hundreds of customers who purchased solar eclipse glasses warning them that those glasses were not confirmed safe for viewing the eclipse.

On Saturday, photographers at KGW News received an email from Amazon claiming the solar filters purchased by the station were recalled.

The lens caps had the proper ISO number, 12312-2, which has been verified to comply with international safety standards. Amazon on Saturday said the supplier could not confirm the item came from a recommended manufacturer.

Amazon is issuing full refunds; it is not known at this time how many glasses were recalled.

Amazon said customers who did not receive an email purchased glasses that were safe to use. Any customers concerned about their eclipse glasses but did not receive an email about the recall are asked out to contact Amazon customer service.

The company is suggesting customers refer to the NASA and American Astronomical Society to learn more about how to safely view the eclipse.

Read the full story at KGW News.