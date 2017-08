COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for three suspects in connection with an armed robbery at a store in Colorado Springs Saturday night.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 700 block of N. Weber Street, near E. Monument Street and E. Willamette Avenue.

Police say the three suspects were wearing masks when they went into the store and demanded money. The victim reported two of the suspects were armed with handguns and the third suspect had a shotgun.

The suspects took an unknown amount of money and fled the scene, possibly in a vehicle, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.