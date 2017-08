COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — As always, there’s plenty to do around southern Colorado this weekend!

Here’s a roundup of event for you:

Coffee With A Cop at Amy’s Donuts from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Dog Days of Summer at Pueblo’s Buell Children’s Museum from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Black Forest Festival at the Black Forest Community Club starting at 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Huajatolla Heritage Festival in La Veta from 10 p.m. to 7 p.m. (also happening Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Solar Eclipse information session at the Rockrimmon Library from noon to 2 p.m.

