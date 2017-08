COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Hillside Community Center is hosting CommUNITY Day Saturday, August 12.

The event is featuring the Senior Health Fair Expo as well as a back-to-school supply giveaway, job and volunteer information, community vendors and resources, as well as food and entertainment.

The event is running today until 1 p.m. at Hillside Community Center and Fountain Park located at 925 South Institute Street.