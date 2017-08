SPARTA, N.J. — A newly married New Jersey couple has finally tracked down the two people who crashed their wedding last Sunday and became the life of the party.

“We laughed. We’re like, ‘Oh my God, we got wedding crashed — that’s so funny,'” bride Karen Tufo told CBS.

The real life wedding crashers left the couple a $1 gift and a card that read “Congratulations, sorry for crashing your wedding, best of luck.”

The couple said they weren’t able to actually approach the uninvited guests as they were celebrating, but did note there were a few no-show guests so there was enough food and drinks for everyone.

The wedding crashers eventually came forward and revealed it was actually their first date.

“I didn’t think he was going to go through with it. I was just like, I’m picking you up at this time, what’s your address? Get ready!” Carly Wolfson told CBS. “And he came out all dressed up. So I was like, alright I guess we’re doing this.”

Wolfson sent Tufo a message on Facebook apologizing for crashing her wedding, but Tufo said no apology was necessary and called it the “best gift ever.”