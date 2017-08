COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Residents are invited to participate in a transportation study to identify challenges and potential improvements that could be implemented in the Old and Near North End to create a more pleasant residential neighborhood while accommodating existing and future traffic.

Those interested in attending the Old/Near North End Transportation Study Workshop are asked to attend one of two identical meetings on Monday, August 14 or Wednesday, August 16 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at City Auditorium located at 221 E. Kiowa Street in Colorado Springs.

Attendees will participate in small group discussions to provide input on one of the following corridors:

Cascade Avenue

Nevada Avenue

Tejon Street

Weber Street

Wahsatch Avenue

Wood Avenue

Fontanero Street

Uintah Avenue

Public input will used to help the City develop a plan outlining projects designed to address increased traffic and safety concerns throughout this residential neighborhood that connects to downtown.

Anyone requiring an auxiliary aid or service to participate in this workshop should make the request as soon as possible by calling 719-385-5248.