COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Hours will be modified for the City’s free outdoor fountains and spraygrounds starting the week of August 13.

Each site will operate on a new schedule through Labor Day, the City announced Friday.

The schedule is as follows:

Uncle Wilber Fountain: Acacia Park, 115 East Platte Avenue

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Last day of 2017 Season is Monday, September 4, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Julie Penrose Fountain: America the Beautiful Park, 126 Cimino Drive

Saturdays and Sundays, Noon – 6 p.m.

Last day of 2017 Season is Monday, September 4, Noon – 6 p.m.

Deerfield Hills Sprayground: Deerfield Hills Community Center, 4290 Deerfield Hills Rd.

Friday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Last day of 2017 Season is Monday, September 4, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The Water Hole: Venezia Park, intersection of Briargate Parkway and Union Blvd.

Daily 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Last day of 2017 Season is Monday, Sept 4, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Officials say it’s important to note the following:

Use each site at your own risk. There will be no lifeguard or park staff supervision around the fountain during hours of operation.

Fountains will close due to adverse weather conditions such as high winds, severe rain and thunderstorms, or temperatures below 60 degrees.

Fountains will close due to technical difficulties and/or emergency maintenance repairs