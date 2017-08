PARKER, Colo. — Colorado will soon be making movies.

The Redbarre Digital Media and Technology Campus, a 70-acre world class soundstage, media production and technology facility, will be built in Parker, according to KDVR.

The project is privately funded and the 1.9 million square foot creative campus could create around 4,000 jobs.

Construction will began later this year.

