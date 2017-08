PUEBLO, Colo. — This summer, we’ve seen more rain than an average year.

Lawns are green and growing fast, but not everyone is liking all this moisture.

It’s that time of year when farmers head into the field, and the wet ground is making it hard for some to harvest produce.

“A lot of this rain that’s been happening, that’s not very good, especially this time of year,” said Carl Musso of Musso Farms. “Quality, we’re always about quality, wanting to get the best of everything out of the field and we’re trying to do that with all this rain.”

FOX21 talks to the Pueblo chile farmer about the recent rainfall and whether or not it’s a good thing for the famed Pueblo Chile.