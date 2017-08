COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says for the first time, Narcan was used to save the life of an overdose victim in Colorado Springs.

Deputies were dispatched to the 6500 block of Roundup Butte Street near Fontaine Boulevard and Old Glory Drive on Thursday just before 11 p.m. to conduct a welfare check.

According to officials, a caller reported her boyfriend was suicidal and left the home, telling her he had taken 100 Vicodin pills. The woman was able to give authorities the GPS coordinates for her boyfriend, who was found inside his car near Old Pueblo and Birdsall Roads.

Authorities found the man breathing but unresponsive; they say his breathing became shallow and began to pause for an extended period of time between breaths.

At this time Narcan was administered and his breathing improved, according to officials.

Medical personnel arrived on scene and transported the man to the hospital for further treatment.

“The importance of providing first responders with effective tools like Narcan can never be understated. A life was saved, and without Narcan this would not have been possible,” Sheriff Bill Elder said in response to the incident.

In January 2016, the Colorado Springs Police Department became the first agency to begin equipping officers with Narcan to help prevent overdose deaths. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office followed suit the same year.